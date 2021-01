BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An autopsy was performed on the body of 60-year-old Charles Lowry of Phillip’s Village on December 31 by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of Acute Pulmonary Edema and Congestion, severe Atherosclerosis of Coronary Arteries, Diabetes Mellitus (condition contributing to the death) (Heart Attack).