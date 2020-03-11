The Department of Gender Affairs, in celebration of International Women’s Day, paid tribute to women who have made significant contributions to the development of the country in various fields of endeavour, and recognized those women who are providing real life solutions in a quiet way in their homes and workplaces away from the stages and the spot light at an awards ceremony was held March 6 at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

“Women must be recognized for their contributions, generosity and courage whether it be advocating for change through their impacts and influence as role models within the community, caring for children, or promoting the legal rights of women,” Executive Officer within the Department of Gender Affairs, Sharon Warner, stated. “Everyone everywhere can make positive gains towards women’s equality.”

She congratulated awardees for their tireless efforts and the positive impact they have made on their communities.

“As they reflect on their appreciation by their communities, we want to encourage them to continue the good work they have been doing as advocates and champions of change in helping to create a more gender balanced world,” said Mrs. Warner.

Women were awarded in the fields of Agriculture (Agro Processing), Environment, Fine Arts, Health (Mental Health), Disaster Management, Public Service, Human and Social Development (Persons with Disabilities) and Law (Women in the Correctional System).

The awardees included Roberta Rawlins for Agriculture-Agro processing; Bianca Berry for Environment; Dwiquanna Wilkenson for Entertainment; Carla Astaphan for Fine Arts; Dr. Sharon Halliday for Health- Mental Health; Josephine Ellenitta Nathaniel for Public Service; Claricia Langley- Stevens for Disaster Management; Robertine Chaderton for Persons with Disabilities-HSD; and Carolyn Brownbill for Law‐ Women in the Correctional System.

“(the Department of Gender Affairs) has a major responsibility for the advancement of women, which is an essential component of its mandate. It also raises awareness, monitors and improves the status of women and girls in the country through the implementation of international conventions and declarations to which the state is a signatory,” Mrs. Warner said.

Minister: Federation has Achieved a lot When it Comes to Gender Equality

The Fourth World Conference on “Women: Action for Equality, Development and Peace” was held in Beijing, China 25 years ago, where governments from around the world agreed on a comprehensive plan to achieve global legal equality known as the Beijing Platform for Action.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action framework covers 12 areas of concern including Women and the environment, Women in Power and Decision Making; The Girl Child; Women and the Economy; Women and Poverty; Violence Against Women; Human Rights of Women; Education and Training of Women; Institutional Mechanisms for the Advancement of Women; Women and Health; Women and the Media; and Women and Armed Conflict.

Minister of State with responsibility for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, said that a number of achievements have been attained by St. Kitts and Nevis in the past 25 years during her remarks at the awards ceremony.

She said as recently as Dec. 2017, St. Kitts and Nevis was able to attain a mortality rate of zero percent when it comes to maternal and child health within the last two to three years.Also in Dec. 2017, St. Kitts and Nevis received the distinction of being among several countries first in the English speaking world of being able to eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV, AIDS and Congenital Syphilis.

St. Kitts and Nevis has also been able to see 70 percent of the appointments to the post of permanent secretary in the Federal Government held by females.

The nation has also been successful in terms of the passage of the Domestic Violence Legislation as well as the adoption of the domestic violence complaints and reporting protocol, she said.

All of which finds the Federation in the middle of a post consultative period, awaiting a final report on the country’s gender equality programming. Minister Phipps said that it is still with the consultant who is Former Director of Gender Affairs, Ingrid Charles- Gumbs.

“She is the person who is ably leading that charge with the support of UNESCO and for that we are grateful,” Minister Phipps said of the consultant, Former Director of Gender Affairs, Ingrid Charles-Gumbs.

Minister Phipps noted several other areas where St. Kitts and Nevis has seen the advancement of women.

“We see it even at the level of the high schools where our girls are outperforming our young men,” she said. “That is something to rejoice about, but at the same time it is something for us to be concerned about because we do not wish to leave anyone behind as we work towards the attainment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals because that too presents a socio- economic challenge for us here is St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider world.”

Minister Phipps said the country should be very grateful when it comes to the treatment of the girl child.

“Unlike other countries, especially a number of them in Africa and in Asia, our young girls are not subjected to things like female genital mutilation, the issue of child marriages and as a result of that, childhood pregnancies that result in fistula and all types of other gynecological issues that they must live with for the rest of their lives,” she said.

She added that there are also no barriers to the education of young girls faced in some countries.

“We are lucky that where we live in St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of CARICOM we do not have to subject our women and girls to that,” said Minister Phipps.