Bad Boy Rapper On The Run Could Be On Caribbean Island.

Teams of federal law enforcement agents, including Homeland Security Investigative officials, were seen conducting coordinated raids at homes associated with famed rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday in both Miami and Los Angeles, according to reports published by several news sources.

When asked to confirm the surprise searches, authorities said that HSI New York “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.”

Homeland Security is not usually involved in routine criminal investigations unless they involve some kind of sex trafficking.

In a brief statement they added: “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The whereabouts of Combs himself is not known at the time of this report.

Media source TMZ reported that his black private jet had been traced via information available on websites to Miami’s Opa Locka private airport and then to Antigua.

However news sources in Antigua currently show no indication of any kind of breaking story in Antigua and it is not known whether Combs was on the jet that left the United States just hours before the law enforcement raid.

HSI officials did not respond to requests from NPR reporters to clarify if Combs was the target of the raids.

The Los Angeles mansion connected to Combs is in the Holmby Hills neighborhood and is not owned by the music mogul, but it has been connected to Combs’ company, Bad Boys Film Production, according to KTLA in Los Angeles.

The residence in Miami was purchased by Combs in 2021.

Aerial footage from KTLA in Los Angeles showed multiple SWAT vehicles stationed near a large home. Meanwhile, teams of agents in bulletproof vests appeared to remove several items from the home and officials were seen questioning several people.

It also appeared that some of the occupants of the house had been handcuffed.

The reason for the raids is unclear but they come on the heels of a lawsuit alleging that the 54-year-old was the leader of a criminal enterprise that could qualify as a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.”

As NPR previously reported, Combs has become the subject of several civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct, including rape and assault. Combs has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct. He has not been criminally charged with any of the allegations.

Messages to Combs’ lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, seeking comment were not immediately returned.

In November 2023, singer Cassie Ventura, who had signed a 10-album deal with Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment when she was 19, accused Combs of years of sexual misconduct, harassment, sex trafficking and rape.

Ventura’s civil suit was filed in New York Superior Court under the state’s Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations of the crimes themselves.

More recently, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who worked on Combs’ latest release, The Love Album: Off the Grid, accused the famed rapper of sexual assault in a civil suit filed in federal court. The suit claims that Combs groped Jones repeatedly and during the making of the album, Combs forced Jones to solicit sex workers, take illegal drugs and more.

The suit also names others close to Combs as co-defendants. In an Instagram post last December, Combs denied he did any of the things he was accused of and vowed to fight for his name.

Mr Combs remains one of the most influential and significant hip-hop producers of the past several decades.

He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with A-list artists like Usher and Mary J Blige.

Sources: NPR, BBC, other news agencies.