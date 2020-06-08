A 10-year-old girl who wounded during a deadly drive-by shooting in the Bahamas last week has succumbed to her injuries. According to police reports Lorencia Simmons Walkes died at the hospital on Sunday, the 2nd fatality of the crime.

On Friday, May 29, she was with a group of people outside a home in Belville Circle when they were approached by three armed men who opened fire. Two other people were injured in the incident, one fatally.

Peron Bain died en route to the hospital, while the third victim is still warded and being treated for injuries sustained while he tried to flee to safety.

Lorencia’s death brings the territory’s murder toll to 29.

Police said investigations are ongoing.