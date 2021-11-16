Bahamian police made a major dent in the island’s illegal drug trade as they have seized 638 pounds of suspected cocaine during a search of an apartment complex in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

The raid was carried out by Drug Enforcement Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration and OPBAT members shortly after mid-night on Monday.

“Upon arrival, officers knocked on the front door of the unit on the western end of the complex, where an adult male opened the door, he was shown a search warrant, and a search was conducted with negative results,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said in a statement.

“Further, the male led the officers to the apartment unit next door, where a search was also conducted, where officers discovered nine suitcases which contained in total 250 kilos of suspected cocaine. As a result, the adult male was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of US$5million.