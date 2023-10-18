Bahamas Customs & Excise Department Welcomes New Trainees

- Advertisement -

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Bahamas Customs & Excise Department welcomed new trainees in an Opening Ceremony for Induction Class #1 of 2023 on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Customs Headquarters. Speakers were Acting Comptroller of Customs Ralph Munroe and Financial Secretary Simon Wilson.

Mr. Munroe welcomed 55 new trainee Customs Officers in New Providence and 29 in Grand Bahama, lamenting that the ranks had been reduced by 65-70 officers in some seven years because of resignation, retirement and death, during which time there have been two general elections, two major Category 5 hurricanes, and global pandemic: “We therefore welcome to our family with open arms this fine cohort of young men and women who represent some of our nation’s finest and assure them that they have made the best decision by joining us here in the Customs Department to collect and protect the country’s revenue.”