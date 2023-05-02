Bahamas Human Rights Record Being Examined This Week

Loop News- The UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group will examine The Bahamas’ human rights record on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

This is the fourth time that The Bahamas’ record will be examined before a global audience since 2013.

The UN Human Rights Council said the reviews will be based on a national report prepared by The Bahamas and information provided by independent human rights experts, groups, and stakeholders.

Bahamian Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Leo Ryan Pinder will lead the country’s delegation.

Several countries have submitted questions in advance to The Bahamas focused on controversial domestic issues.

Germany asked: “How does the Commonwealth of the Bahamas plan to tackle the increase in cases of sexual and gender-based violence?”

The United States asked: “What steps is the government taking to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, particularly domestic and intimate partner violence?”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom asked: “What steps are the Government of The Bahamas taking to amend the Sexual Offences Act and the definition of rape in Section 3 to include the criminalization of marital rape?”