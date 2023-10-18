Bahamas Ministry Of Agriculture Held ‘A Regional Conversation On Cannabis’

- Advertisement -

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources hosted ‘A Regional Conversation on Cannabis,’ October 12, 2023 at SuperClubs Breezes during the ‘Caribbean Week of Agriculture’ conference held recently at the resort.

Pictured is Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell at the forum, and also speakers — the Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and Deon Gibson, consultant agriculturalist in the Bahamas Department of Agriculture.