Murders continue to be the leading crime committed in The Bahamas as police reported today that there is a 61.11 per cent increase in the offence when compared to 2020.

At a media briefing today, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle released several crime stats.

From January to September 2021, 87 murders were committed in the country compared to 54 committed during the same period in 2020.

Most of the murder victims were men between the ages of 18 and 35 who were killed as a form of retaliation or during/after a conflict.

“Fatal gunshot wounds remain the leading cause of death accounting for 75 murder incidents,” Rolle stated.

“We were able to solve 59 per cent of all murder cases from January to September 2021.”

Attempted murder, manslaughter, rape and robberies were also on the rise.

Attempted rape and unlawful sexual intercourse declined by 20 per cent.

In total, crime against the person increased by 26 per cent or 643 reported incidents when compared to 509 in 2020.

Crimes against property were on a different trend as almost all declined.

Burglary and car break-ins had the largest decline at 45 per cent and 30 per cent.

But vehicle thefts increased by 22 per cent.

In total, Rolle reported that 2,330 offences were reported in 2021 when compared to 2,510 in 2020.