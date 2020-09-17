NASSAU, Bahamas –In a national address on Monday, September 7, Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar announced additional details of the forward-looking recovery and reopening plan for The Islands of The Bahamas. D’Aguilar wants to jump-start the country’s tourism industry while protecting the health of all concerned.

Beginning October 15, The Bahamas will enter Phase 3 of the Tourism Readiness & Recovery Plan ahead of the busy holiday season, which will include the reopening of beaches and major hotels.

The country’s in-depth Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan can be seen here.

As part of Phase 3, beaches and major hotels will reopen on all islands.

D’Aguilar announced that all hotel guests must abide by a 14-day Vacation-In-Place (VIP), which will allow guests access to all amenities, including hotel spas, gyms, bars and more. Phase 3 will also see the reopening of attractions, excursions and tours on November 1.

Ahead of the reopening, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is working with airlines to get more direct flights from key markets where Covid-19 is less prevalent.

Additionally, the Ministry’s communication team is prepared to commence a marketing campaign, complete with authentic storytelling and aggressive PR and sales strategies, leaning into current travel trends, such as the preference for vacations closer to home, as well as options that afford seclusion and outdoor pursuits.

Following the safe move into Phase 3, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation along with the Ministry of Health and other government agencies will recommend a date to enter Phase 4, in which other attractions such as casinos, cruises, and ferries will be reopened.

Effective, September 1, 2020, the Bahamian government announced new entry requirements, including:

Approved Bahamas Health Visa available at travel.gov.bs

Proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than five (5) days prior to arrival The only applicants who are not required to provide a COVID-19 test are: Children under the age of ten (10) Pilots and crew who remain overnight in The Bahamas.

Mandatory 14-day Vacation-In-Place (VIP) Experience at a hotel, private club or rented accommodations (like Airbnb), as well as on a private boat.

The government recommends that all travelers interested in visiting The Bahamas review requirements applicable to each member of their party at Bahamas.com/travelupdates before booking a trip, to determine what steps need to be taken to be granted entry.

Since 1950, tourism has played an integral role in The Bahamas’ economy, accounting for more than 50% of the country’s GDP and 60% of national employment. The COVID-19 Pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on global tourism and The Bahamas’ economy has felt the impact, particularly following 2019’s record-breaking tourism numbers, where the country welcomed 7.2 million visitors.