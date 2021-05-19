Nassau Guardain- An eleventh grade Government High School student was stabbed to death and another was seriously injured following an altercation on the school’s campus today, authorities said.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said preliminary investigations reveal that two male students were in a corridor when they were approached by two others.

“Edge tools were produced and two of those [students] were stabbed,” Peters said on the scene.

“We do not know if the victims were the aggressors in this situation or if they were the ones who were stabbed.”

Peters said one of the students died on the scene. The other is said to be in serious condition in hospital.

He said the two students, believed to be responsible for the stabbing, scaled the school’s fence.

As police processed the scene, a number of anxious parents were lined up outside the school’s walls awaiting word from education officials about the incident.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd, who was also on the scene, said the government is “deeply hurt” by the events of the day.

However, he insisted that government schools remain safe.

“Obviously this is unfortunate,” he said. “I wish parents to know that our schools are very safe.”

He added that violent incidents are uncommon.

As Lloyd addressed school safety, parents demanded increased police presence on school campuses.

Education officials said about 300 students were on GHS’ campus today.