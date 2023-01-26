Bahamas PM Calls for Haitian-Led Initiative, Caricom Support to Solve Country’s Crisis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, (CMC) – Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis says the solution to the unfolding socio-economic and political situation in Haiti lies in a Haitian-led initiative that should include the support of Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders.

“The crisis in Haiti is getting worse,” said Davis, who is also chairman of the 15-member regional integration movement.

“The tragic situation there continues to pose a substantial threat not only to Haitians, but also to the Bahamas and neighbouring countries, all of whom are experiencing a significant increase in irregular and often dangerous migration,” Davis said as he addressed the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC).

“With the support and leadership of Haiti, collectively, we can, through CELAC and other regional organisations, help Haitians build a path out of crisis. We commend Haitian-led efforts to hold elections before the end of 2023, to arrest the threat to public security posed by violent gangs, to relieve hunger and malnutrition, and to alleviate the political crisis,” he added.

Davis said enhanced regional partnership can especially help to scale up capacity-building for the local police, and tackle trafficking, particularly in people, contraband and guns.

“These Haiti-led solutions provide promising alternatives to the usual inclination to carry out activities in Haiti without Haitian direction, and the preference for investing in the strengthening of the NGOs in Haiti, as opposed to strengthening her public institutions.”

On Tuesday, Caricom issued a statement saying it had taken note of the efforts being made by various groups in Haiti to negotiate a political accord since 2021 to contribute to resolving the protracted political stalemate.

In the brief statement, the regional integration grouping, of which Haiti is a member, said that the efforts include the latest agreement that was made public by Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry on December 21, 2022.

“Caricom urges all stakeholders to come together in their search for a consensus agreement. The Community remains willing and ready to assist in achieving this goal and in that regard had commenced sounding Haitian stakeholders over the past few weeks about their willingness to attend a meeting in a Caricom country,” Caricom said in its statement.

In October last year, Henry asked for a foreign security force to help re-establish control and enable humanitarian aid deliveries; many Haitian civil society groups oppose this request, and no country has offered to lead such a force.