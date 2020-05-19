As Tropical Storm Arthur gains strength in the Atlantic, Bermuda’s Emergency Measures Organisation is closely monitoring the situation, which it is believed could pose a threat to the island.

National Security Minister, Wayne Caines said all steps are being taken to ensure that Bermuda is prepared for any eventuality.

With the hurricane season a mere two weeks away, he said its imperative that citizens assess their properties, where necessary revise storm plans and stock up on supplies.

“We are very cognizant of the anxiety and concern that people experience with an approaching storm. Against the backdrop of that we are dealing with as a country with COVID-19, I want to assure the community that we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that Bermuda is storm-ready and that our people are protected.”

Minister Caines said systems have been put in place to offer support to those who need it while attempting to navigate the changes implemented because of COVID-19 and the hurricane season which is now just two weeks away.

He encouraged those in need of help to contact the Emotional Well-Being Hotline at 543-1111.

The Bermuda Weather Service in a statement issued on Monday morning said that Tropical Storm Arthur continues to pose a potential threat to Bermuda with its closest point of approach to Bermuda expected within 72 hours.

The statement went on to say that the storm is expected to move even closer to the island after this time period, depending on its track.

The Bermuda Weather Service forecast for today said: “Tropical Storm Arthur will pass to our distant northwest tomorrow before it is then projected to re-curve and possibly pass to our near north as a post-tropical system. Before this occurs, we can expect a surge of warm, moist air to envelop the area with more cloud than sun and possible rainy periods and showers. A light to moderate breeze will continue until late Tuesday when winds will possibly become strong until early Thursday as the system approaches.”