Bahamas Prime Minister Davis officially launches Public Hospitals Authority Foundation

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) officially launched its PHA Foundation aimed at improving the level of care to patients who present at the country’s hospitals and clinics for health services.

The event took place Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Equity Trust House, Caves Village, which was attended by high-level government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, stakeholders and donors.

The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in his address, underscored the importance of PHA Foundation, in keeping with his government’s healthcare mandate.

“With the launch of the PHA Foundation, we are taking an important step toward generating additional much-needed funds and resources for our public hospitals and clinics,” he said.

The prime minister also applauded the Hon. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness for his role in supporting and driving progress on his government’s agenda. He also praised the efforts of the PHA under the management of Dr. Aubynette Rolle.

“Very few, if any, organizations in The Bahamas are involved in the literally life-saving work that the PHA engages in each day.”

Prime Minister Davis acknowledged the need to improve healthcare in The Bahamas, and that major changes are necessary.

“We also have a Catastrophic Healthcare Fund that must be expanded, as well as a number of legacy issues, such as supply and equipment shortages that we must address,” he said.

According to the prime minister, by establishment of the foundation here and the United States, the PHA is maximizing the opportunity for philanthropists and civic organizations to get involved both here and abroad.

“Our nation’s health is the cornerstone of our prosperity and well-being. The PHA Foundation, with clear vision and mission, is poised to be an agent of change, driving advancements in healthcare and providing the resources that our hospitals and clinics need,” he said.

The event also featured a silent auction under the theme “Experience the Magic of Art.” Art pieces for auction were produced through the Art Therapy program at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and celebrated the healing and hope found in creative therapies.It also saw the unveiling of a new

PHA Foundation logo, the Lignum Vitae tree with branches outstretched representing giving hands, a sign of encouraging donations.

The PHA Foundation was established in The Bahamas, and Friends of the PHA, a 501(c) non-profit organization, in the United States.

These philanthropic foundations provide support to the PHA and its institutions and agencies, bringing all donations, whether monetary or in-kind, under one umbrella, enhancing accountability and transparency.

The PHA Foundation introduces an exciting opportunity for generous donors to help make a positive difference in the improvement of our PHA institutions with the launch of a “Giving Grove” comprising five (5) tiers of donations.

“Whether the gift is $5 or $5,000,000, being a part of the Giving Grove helps to make a positive impact in improving our facilities, services, and the care we deliver,” said PHA.