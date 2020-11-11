NASSAU, Bahamas–November 10th, 2020–Prime Minister Minnis announces new COVID-19 measures for New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera

This includes relaxation of some restrictive measures for the islands of New Providence and Abaco, and an increase in restrictions for mainland Eleuthera.

In an address to the nation on Sunday 8 November, the Prime Minister pointed to the progress recorded on New Providence and Abaco since restrictive measures were introduced a month ago. Since then, there have been reductions recorded among key health indicators watched closely by health officials, including the number new cases of COVID-19, transmission, the national positivity rate and hospitalizations.

“We have seen good progress on both New Providence and Abaco,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

Effective Monday 9 November, the weekday curfew for New Providence and Abaco will move to 9pm to 5am, and the weekend 24-hour curfew will be lifted and a 6pm to 5am curfew on Saturdays and Sundays will take effect.

Other changes to take effect on Monday for New Providence and Abaco include resumption of in-stores services in the retail sector – including pharmacies – Monday to Saturday.

food stores may open on Saturdays; • outdoor dining at restaurants permitted Monday to Saturday, including at fish fries. On Sundays, only drive-thru and take-away services will be permitted;

indoor dining at hotels will be permitted; and

beaches and parks will open Saturdays and Sundays from 5am to 6pm.

On Grand Bahama, the daily curfew, Monday to Sunday, will also move to 9pm to 5am.

The Prime Minister said the government would continue to consult with health officials to determine the appropriate time for the safe reopening of gyms, spas and other elements of the economy.

For the island of Eleuthera (excluding Spanish Wells and Harbour Island), Prime Minister Minnis announced that a 6pm to 5am weekday (Monday to Friday) curfew will take effect on the mainland starting tomorrow.

All bars, and restaurants connected to bars will be closed.

Funeral services may take place at the graveside only with a maximum of 10 people not including officiant; and weddings will be limited to 10, not including the officiant. Repasts and receptions are prohibited.

Indoor church services and in-person classroom instruction of students will be prohibited.

Public and private social gatherings will also be prohibited.

On the weekends, a 24-hour curfew will be implemented starting on Fridays at 6pm to Mondays at 5am. During the 24-hour curfew, businesses are not permitted to operate, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

“To reduce the spread on Eleuthera, I ask everyone on the island to please go back to measures that worked for you in the past, so that Eleuthera can reopen various areas safely and as quickly as possible,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

The Prime Minister said that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is on alert and in place to ensure that vessels do not flee Eleuthera in violation of the Orders.

Additional police resources have also been deployed to ensure enforcement of measures put in place to protect the residents of Eleuthera.

As of Saturday 8 November, Eleuthera had a total of 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island. All districts in Eleuthera have recorded confirmed cases of the virus, with the greatest proportion of cases in South Eleuthera, followed by North Eleuthera and then Central Eleuthera.

The measures for Eleuthera were recommended by health officials following an assessment of the COVID-19 situation on the island last week, noted the Prime Minister.

In his address, the Prime Minister acknowledged the Family Islands that currently have no active cases of COVID-19, including Acklins, Crooked Island, Cat Island, Inagua, Mayaguana, Long Island and San Salvador.

“As we emerge out of this second wave, let us be cautiously optimistic and let us continue to be careful,” said Prime Minister Minnis. “We are opening up. But if we stop following the public health advice, virus cases will increase again, and we may end up back under restrictions.”