The Bahamas and Cuba have signed an agreement for the recruitment of nurses from the communist island to fill vacancies in the Bahamian health system.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville and Minister of Public Health Dr Jose Angel Portal Miranda signed a cooperation agreement for emergency response to COVID-19 in Havana, Cuba on Saturday.

Cuba said a brigade from the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Specialised Doctors in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, composed mainly of nursing personnel, will work in the Bahamas.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville with Cuban medics on Saturday. Photo: The Ministry of Health and Wellness

Since the start of the pandemic, Cuba has sent medics from the Henry Reeve International Contingent to over 30 countries and territories across the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Last week, the Bahamian Government said it was recruiting 50 nurses from Cuba to work at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau to help with the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Over 60 Bahamian medical staff are currently infected with COVID-19 or under quarantine.