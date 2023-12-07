Bahamas Teacher’s College Class Of 1972 Paid A Courtesy Call At The Office Of The Governor General

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsBahamas Teacher’s College Class Of 1972 Paid A Courtesy Call At The Office Of The Governor General By Observer News - December 6, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas - Mr. Howard Newbold and Members of the Class of 1972 Bahamas Teacher's College paid a courtesy call upon Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling, Deputy to the Governor General at the Office of the Governor General, on Friday, December 1, 2023. Pictured from left: Mr. Abraham Stubbs, Mr. Howard Newbold, Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling, Ms. Jacqueline Isaacs, and Mrs. Roselyn Horton, Secretary to the Governor General. - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas – Mr. Howard Newbold and Members of the Class of 1972 Bahamas Teacher’s College paid a courtesy call upon Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling, Deputy to the Governor General at the Office of the Governor General, on Friday, December 1, 2023. Pictured from left: Mr. Abraham Stubbs, Mr. Howard Newbold, Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling, Ms. Jacqueline Isaacs, and Mrs. Roselyn Horton, Secretary to the Governor General. - Advertisement -