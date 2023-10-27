Bahamas Youth Minister Tells Youth To Be Willing To Aspire To Something Not Yet Achieved

- Advertisement -

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg says the youth of Grand Bahama are setting a higher standard of excellence.

“Grand Bahama is no stranger to excellence,” he added. “People like Buddy Hield, Dr. Trevor Johnson and Yolette McPhee are example of our young people who are demonstrating the excellence of The Bahamas on a global stage, by embracing their circumstances and rising above their challenges.”

That high level of excellence was on full display during the Youth Recognition Awards at Freeport Bible Church on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as young people of Grand Bahama demonstrated their talents in song, dance and spoken word, and were awarded for their achievements in academics.

Under the theme “Youth, Excellence is the Standard”, over 100 youths were presented achievement awards by Minister Bowleg and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey during the special ceremony.

Minister Bowleg, in congratulating the youth of Grand Bahama and the youth leaders who have committed to helping guide the future leaders of the Bahamas, said he counted it a privilege to be able to celebrate the remarkable talents, achievements, and realization of dreams of young Grand Bahamians.

“When we look around Grand Bahama and at what young people are doing, we see future Olympians, we see future tech giants, we see dynamic young educators and powerful agents of change,” said Minister Bowleg.

“Through their work, they demonstrated their resilience, perseverance and excellence. Recognizing this, we celebrate under the theme “youth, excellence is the standard”. This is the message that we are spreading throughout The Bahamas. A message that recognizes the excellence of our young people and a message that calls for excellence to always be the standard.

“With a spirit of commitment and dedication, the theme “youth, excellence is our standard” has embodied the spirit of these remarkable individuals, who have made excellence not just a goal, but a way of life. Through their work, they have showcased the country, their leadership and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities and inspiring other young people.”

As the Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr. Bowleg assured Grand Bahamians that he will continue to encourage, engage and empower young people in their pursuit of excellence. He reminded the youth that they are the beacon of hope for the country’s future, and that those who make excellence their pursuit, can achieve greatness.

“With every race on the track, with every beat of the drum and with every song you sing, I encourage you to continue to strive for excellence,” said Minister Bowleg.

“Young people, settle not just for your last achievement. Your greatest achievement — in order to reach your greatest potential — is to always strive to go higher and higher. Never settle for your last achievement. You must be willing to aspire to achieve something you have not yet achieved.”