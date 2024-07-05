Bahamasair brings Bahamian students and residents home from Jamaica upon approach of Hurricane Beryl

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsBahamasair brings Bahamian students and residents home from Jamaica upon approach of Hurricane Beryl By Observer News - July 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Tuesday July 2, 2024 - LPIA -- A Bahamasair flight arrived in Nassau bringing over 35 Bahamian students and residents home from Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl approached. Meeting them were the Hon. Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training; the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of Labour and the Public Service; Paul Bevans, Chairman of the Airport Authority; Tanya Pratt, Chairman of the Board of Bahamasair, and other government officials. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Tuesday July 2, 2024 – LPIA — A Bahamasair flight arrived in Nassau bringing over 35 Bahamian students and residents home from Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl approached. Meeting them were the Hon. Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training; the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of Labour and the Public Service; Paul Bevans, Chairman of the Airport Authority; Tanya Pratt, Chairman of the Board of Bahamasair, and other government officials. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs) - Advertisement -