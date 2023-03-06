Bahamians in US Organizing Miami Protest Against Davis Government

A group of Bahamians in the United States and Canada is reportedly planning to protest against the administration of Prime Minister Phillip Davis later this month in Miami, Florida.

According to the head of the minor opposition party, the Coalition of Independents, Lincoln Bain, the protest is planned for March 23.

“They are organizing a protest because they are disgusted by the way they’ve seen the Bahamian government treating Bahamians as of late from many instances, including Bahamians at Parliament being. . .arrested,” said Bain who insisted he did not organize the protest as there have been instances in which he and members of his party were arrested while trying to protest.

Bain pointed to a recent incident when he was arrested along with others for unlawful assembly ahead of last month’s summit of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders.

He said the group planning to protest in Miami is also upset that police stopped him from trying to demolish homes in a shanty town last week.

“They’re having a protest in front of the Bahamian embassy in Miami,” Bain said. “They’re going to write a document that outlines their concerns and they’re going to deliver it to the Bahamian embassy.

“They invited us to come and be a part of this and to also speak and let the international media, American media, know exactly how we are being treated in The Bahamas as Bahamians and as political leaders by our government defiling our constitutional rights.

Bain added that he plans to take the issue to the United Nations “to ensure that Bahamian civil rights are not violated.”

