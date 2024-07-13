Baldwin Manslaughter On Movie Set Case Dismissed Over Hidden Evidence And Prosecutorial Misconduct.

- Advertisement -

Alec Baldwin had tears in his eyes as a New Mexico judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against him for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

“Your motion to dismiss with prejudice is granted,” Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told Baldwin and his legal team in court on Friday afternoon, prompting an already shaking Baldwin to remove his glasses and sob into his hand before embracing his wife, Hilaria.

The trial collapsed three days into Baldwin’s trial in Santa Fe, at a court just miles from where Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was shot with a revolver that Mr Baldwin was using in rehearsals.

It is the second time the case against the actor has been dismissed since the October 2021 shooting. He will not be tried again.

His lawyers alleged police and prosecutors hid evidence – a batch of bullets – that could have been connected to the shooting.

On Thursday, Baldwin’s defense team filed a motion to dismiss the case stating that the prosecutors concealed evidence “potentially pointing to an external source of the live ammunition (prop supplier Seth Kenney) because the evidence would be favorable to Baldwin,” court documents show.

A key aspect of the case has been how live ammunition ended up on the set and Mr Baldwin’s lawyers have questioned the investigation and mistakes made by authorities who processed the scene.

Long a pivotal figure in the Rust tragedy, industry veteran Kenney has been cast as the likely primary source of the live ammunition that ended up on the indie Western’s set by the defense.

Initially the probe by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department itself viewed Kenney as that potential primary source too, but during their investigation, which has widely been viewed as problematic on many levels, the department found the live rounds in Kenney’s Albuquerque shop did not resemble the ones found on the Rust set.

Their motion to dismiss sparked a remarkable set of events, with one of the two special prosecutors leading the case resigning, and Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissing the jury to hear from multiple witnesses.

The bullets, Mr Baldwin’s lawyer said, could be related to Ms Hutchins’ death, but were filed in a different case with a different number.

Prosecutors argued the ammunition was not connected to the case and did not match bullets found on the Rust set.

The judge ruled, however, that they should have been shared with Mr Baldwin’s defence team regardless.

“The state’s wilful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate,” she said from the bench. “There is no way for the court to right this wrong.”

Prosecutors will not be able to lodge the charge against Baldwin again, as the judge did not rule the case a mistrial, but instead outright dismissed it with prejudice.

“It was the nuclear option. The case is over,” Los Angeles trial attorney Joshua Ritter told the BBC.

Sources: BBC News, AP.