Baltimore Bridge Disaster Could Slow Down Traffic For Years.

The strategic location of the Key Bridge suggests there will be major disruption to road traffic for months and even years to come as the road is an important carrier of through traffic on I-95, the main route from south to north on the east coast of the USA. If you want to get from Florida to Washington or New York, this is the road you take.

Shipping activity in the port of Baltimore will also be severely affected in the short term as the port is closed, and it will be unsafe for ships to cross the line where the bridge stood without clearance of debris.