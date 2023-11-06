BAMSI Gifts Primary Schools With Fruit Trees

By
Observer News
-
BAMSI’s One-2-One Tree Planting campaign visited Gerald Cash Primary School to plant seagrape and mango trees with members of the school’s sixth grade class and prefect division. Heading the team were BAMSI’s Executive Chairman Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young, who was accompanied by the Hon. Keith Bell, Member of Parliament for Carmichael. Principal of Gerald Cash Primary Sharon Williams, members of the school’s administrative team and faculty personnel were also on hand for the planting.
- Advertisement -
BAMSI’s One-2-One Tree Planting campaign visited Gerald Cash Primary School to plant seagrape and mango trees with members of the school’s sixth grade class and prefect division. Heading the team were BAMSI’s Executive Chairman Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young, who was accompanied by the Hon. Keith Bell, Member of Parliament for Carmichael. Principal of Gerald Cash Primary Sharon Williams, members of the school’s administrative team and faculty personnel were also on hand for the planting.

Nassau, Bahamas  – The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) visited three primary schools,  Sadie Curtis Primary, Claridge Primary and Gerald Cash Primary, as part of its One-2-One Tree Planting campaign. The goal of the campaign is to change the landscape of the nation by growing more native fruit trees, strengthen the level of food security, build sustainability and increase access to healthy food for local communities. Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young, BAMSI Chairman, joined by the member of parliament for each constituency, encouraged the students to be a part of the movement to get involved in agriculture and backyard farming to help the Bahamas create a food secure future for everyone.

- Advertisement -