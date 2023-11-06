BAMSI Gifts Primary Schools With Fruit Trees

- Advertisement -

Nassau, Bahamas – The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) visited three primary schools, Sadie Curtis Primary, Claridge Primary and Gerald Cash Primary, as part of its One-2-One Tree Planting campaign. The goal of the campaign is to change the landscape of the nation by growing more native fruit trees, strengthen the level of food security, build sustainability and increase access to healthy food for local communities. Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young, BAMSI Chairman, joined by the member of parliament for each constituency, encouraged the students to be a part of the movement to get involved in agriculture and backyard farming to help the Bahamas create a food secure future for everyone.