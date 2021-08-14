The Bank of Nevis International announces the departure of Board member Dr Janice Hodge. Since her appointment to the Board of Bank of Nevis International Limited in April 2020 Dr Janice Hodge has provided counsel and strategic advice to the Board. However since her election as leader of The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) in September 2020 Dr Hodge has had to re-assess her position as a director of the bank and determine whether she can meet her duties as a director. Dr Hodges departure from the Board is with immediate effect. We wish Dr Hodge all the best for the future.” A statement issued to The Observer by the bank.