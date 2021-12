Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George Thursday evening disclosed that Barbados has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.ci o(CARPHA) Laboratory, he said.

“To date, that is the only confirmed case we have. However, I must couch that by saying that we have been doing testing, preliminary sequencing at the [local] Best-Dos Santos Laboratory and there is also preliminary evidence is Omicron is established in Barbados,” Dr George said, although declining to disclose where the person who tested positive for the variant was from.

“We do not need to panic. We have come to this road before,” he added.

The Chief Medical Officer suggested it was no surprise that Barbados had now joined the list of countries recording the presence of Omicron.

“We have been consistently saying to the public within the last two to three weeks that the likelihood of Omicron being within our borders was high. We had a reason for saying this because the experience in several other countries across the globe indicated that the virus spreads extremely rapidly within communities and therefore Barbados was not going to be spared,” he pointed out.

Dr George added that the Ministry of Health has sent “carefully selected” samples to CARPHA lab and the results are expected in seven to ten days.

“Once we have this information we will share it with the public,” he said.

Meantime, the CMO expressed concern that cases of COVID-19 in Barbados are trending upwards.

He, therefore, urged residents to continue to protect themselves by wearing masks at all times in public spaces and when in close quarters with others; observe physical distancing; sanitize frequently, and get vaccinated and/or booster shots.

====================================================

Hong Kong says Omicron has spread despite COVID restrictions by Marius Zaharia By

A staff member holds a QR code for the “LeaveHomeSafe” COVID-19 contact-tracing app to people lining up outside a community vaccination centre providing Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong, China December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik HONG KONG, Dec 31 (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s health officials said on Friday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has made its way past some of the world’s toughest COVID 19 restrictions, with the city reporting its first cases outside its strict quarantine system. The findings raise risks that the global financial hub might keep its borders shut well into 2022. It has largely isolated itself from the world hoping in turn to open the border with mainland China for a limited number of business travellers. Hong Kong’s last COVID-19 case tracked outside its quarantine facilities and hotels was discovered in October. Previous infections with the Omicron variant were discovered during quarantines of people returning to Hong Kong. Health Secretary Sophia Chan told reporters one of four air crew members who tested positive after their return to Hong Kong had breached home quarantine rules by going to a restaurant, where he passed the virus to his father and a client sitting at another table. “Omicron is raging around the world … and it has now found its way into the community,” Chan said. She added that China border reopening preparations continued, but “the priority was handling the pandemic.” Health official Chuang Shuk-kwan told reporters a different airline worker, who tested positive but was previously thought to have stayed at home, had visited a bar in a crowded nightlife district shortly after their latest flight back. The government this week tightened quarantine rules for air crew, who had been allowed to quarantine at home, unlike most people returning to the city who have to quarantine in hotels for up to 21 days at their own cost. read more Pilots had expressed worries about their mental health amid prolonged periods of isolation even before the tightening. read more Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday the latest tightening had forced it to cancel a significant number of passenger and cargo flights to and from Hong Kong. Hong Kong which has been coronavirus-free for extended periods since the pandemic began. But less than 70% of its eligible population, far lower than in other developed cities, have taken two shots of either China’s Sinovac (SVA.O) or Germany’s BioNTech vaccines (22UAy.DE). Only about 5% of people have received a third booster shot. Even three doses of Sinovac’s vaccine do not produce adequate levels of antibodies to fight the Omicron variant, researchers from Hong Kong found. read more Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill ========================================

South Africa says Omicron wave may have peaked