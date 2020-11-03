BRIDGETOWN, Barbados–Effective today, Tuesday, November 3, 14 more countries will be added to the list of those deemed high risk for COVID-19 by health authorities in Barbados, bringing the total number in this category to 50.

In the latest updated COVID-19 travel protocols, the new countries which have moved into high risk are Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Martinique, Norway, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

These join 36 others in this category, including Barbados’ major tourism markets – the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as the Caribbean islands of Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Five countries are now deemed medium risk for entry. These are Australia, Bermuda, New Zealand, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

There are only two countries in the low risk category – Egypt and Greenland, while six are categorised as very low risk – Anguilla, China, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

It is mandatory that all persons travelling to Barbados from high and medium risk countries have a negative COVID-19 PCR test done at an accredited or certified facility within three days prior to arrival.

Persons arriving from Canada, however, are allowed to be tested on arrival in Barbados, if they are unable to receive their test results in time for departure from their country.

All high-risk passengers are required to quarantine at a designated hotel or approved villa at their own expense or free of charge at a government facility, up to the time of a second test, which will be four to five days after the first test.

At the end of the period, if they test negative, they are discharged from quarantine, but will continue to be monitored for seven days from the time of arrival.

Passengers from medium risk countries are monitored for seven days after arrival and must also undergo a second test within four to five days.

Persons from low-risk countries are strongly advised to have a negative test taken within five days of arrival, and those who arrive without it will be tested on arrival.

Those coming to Barbados from very low risk countries do not require a test for entry.

Barbados should probably not expect a rush of arrivals from Greenland or Egypt as the population of Greenland is only 55,000, considerably less than Barbados, and there are no direct flights from Egypt. However, the number of countries in the low-risk category is expected to grow, especially once vaccines become available.