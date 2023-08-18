Barbados And China Discuss Civil Aviation And Tourism

- Advertisement -

Civil Aviation, the finalisation of an Air Services Agreement (ASA) and tourism were the focus of Tueday’s talks discussions between officials from Barbados and China.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, had wide-ranging discussions with the People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador to Barbados, Yan Xiusheng and Deputy Administrator, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Cui Xiaofeng, on those subjects.

The discussions took place during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Headquarters located at One Barbados Place, Warrens, St. Michael.

The Tourism Minister expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by China to Barbados throughout the years and welcomed the opportunity to embark on other areas of mutual interest that would be beneficial to both countries.

Deputy Administrator Xiaofeng, head of a six-member CAAC delegation, noted the organisation was keen on further communicating with the Ministry on how cooperation could be provided to help the island develop its civil aviation and air navigation sector, whether through the sharing of best practices, knowledge expertise, training or technical assistance.

Minister Gooding-Edghill and Ambassador Xiusheng also spoke about sustaining and enhancing the two countries’ bilateral relations, as well as possible areas for future cooperation including training in civil aviation, management and Mandarin; technology; trade; and an exchange of people.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2023. Li held talks with Mottley, who is on an official visit to China, in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua] Deputy Administrator Xiaofeng gifted Minister Gooding-Edghill a copy of the original painting of a thousand Li (miles) of rivers and mountains painted by Wang Ximeng, a Chinese painter from the Northern Song Dynasty (1,000 years ago).

Also present at the meeting were Tourism Ministry officials including Permanent Secretary, Francine Blackman; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Julia Best; Chief Technical Officer, Jacqueline Blackman; Senior Research Officer, Felicia Arthur and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Chief Executive Officer Craig Hinds.

Barbados and China established diplomatic relations on May 30, 1977.

Source: Barbados Government Information Service.