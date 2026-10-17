BARBADOS-Attorney General warns of shortages in criminal law, legislative drafting

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BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 17, CMC – Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says a shortage of legislative drafters is hampering the Government’s legislative programme, while a shortage of criminal defence lawyers is adding to the challenges facing the justice system.

Abrahams raised both concerns on Friday during a ceremony at which 56 attorneys were called to the Bar, urging the newly admitted lawyers to consider specialising in criminal law and legislative drafting.

He said the limited number of qualified legislative drafters was restricting the Government’s ability to advance its legislative agenda and urged new attorneys to consider obtaining certification in the field.

“Our legislative agenda is completely hamstrung by the fact that we have too few drafters,” Abrahams said.

He advised those considering certification in legislative drafting within the next 12 to 18 months to pursue the opportunity, adding: “I suggest to you that your job prospects are rosy, at least to the government.”

Turning to the criminal justice system, Abrahams said too few lawyers were willing to handle criminal cases, particularly in the Magistrates’ Court, contributing to the pressure on the courts.

He noted that the same experienced attorneys frequently appeared in criminal matters and called for more practitioners to enter the field.

“You all know the lawyers who were at the forefront of the criminal bar. You keep hearing the same names for cases, and that is good; it shows we have lawyers of top quality in Barbados, but it also hamstrings our core agenda. We need more persons practising criminal law, and we need more persons practising in the Magistrates’ Court,” he said.

Abrahams added that more attorneys were also needed in the High Court, noting that the Chief Justice had identified the same concern.

He also pointed to responses from incoming lawyers about their intended areas of practice. Some indicated that they planned to practise in the Magistrates’ Court, while others appeared to avoid answering the question. He said responses to a separate question about whether they intended to practise criminal law indicated that the profession faced a problem.

Abrahams urged the newly admitted attorneys to consider criminal practice and legislative drafting as areas in which they could help address the shortages.