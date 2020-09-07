Bridgetown, Barbados–SEP 6, 2020–Officers of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit closed two St. James bars for the night yesterday, after citing operators for non-compliance in respect of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Red Door Bar in Holetown and the Drift Bar in Sunset Crest were both sanctioned for a number of infractions, including some bar staff not wearing face shields, and some patrons not wearing masks, especially when ordering drinks at the bar.

Director of the Unit, Ronald Chapman, has reminded people planning entertainment events that it is necessary for them to apply for permission so that their premises could be inspected prior to the event.

He explained that this requirement was necessary to ensure that there was adequate square footage on the premises vis-à-vis the expected number of patrons, to allow for adequate physical distancing.

