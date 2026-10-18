BARBADOS-Crawford set to claim jockey title at Fort Erie

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ONTARIO, Canada, Oct 18, CMC – Barbadian Juan Crawford is on the verge of being crowned champion jockey at Fort Erie after an impressive showing during the penultimate week of racing.

Crawford rode five winners to establish an unassailable lead at the top of the jockey standings with just two days remaining.

The veteran jockey now has 36 wins, 21 more than his nearest challenger Kirk Johnson with 15 wins.

Last Monday, the 47-year-old Crawford stormed to victories aboard Maritude and Sporty Angela and followed it up with a treble the following day courtesy of Leona’s Voyce, Buff Bay and Blue Max.

It will be Crawford’s second title having also finished as the top jockey in 2020.

He will dethrone fellow Barbadian Chris Husbands, who was the runaway winner at Fort Erie in 2025.