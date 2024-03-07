Barbados Defence Force Getting Ready For Haiti.

- Advertisement -

Some 30 years after its last deployment to Haiti for Operation: Restore Democracy, the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) is again preparing its troops to return to that troubled island as part of a multi-national intervention to help restore order there.

Military Advisor to the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Lovell, made that clear this morning at the launch of the BDF’s 45th anniversary celebrations at St. Ann’s Fort, The Garrison, St. Michael.

While he could not provide a date for troop deployment, Lt. Col. Lovell said members of the BDF were engaged in pre-mission training, both physical and psychological, to face challenges on the ground when they arrive in Haiti.

He added that the headquarters of the Barbados Defence Force was currently in planning and discussions with other governments across the region, as part of CARICOM’s commitment to finding a solution to the unrest in Haiti.

Lt. Col. Lovell further noted the BDF had committed troops, manpower, equipment and supplies as part of the multi-national response.

He said the Force would be drawing on the knowledge of those persons who were part of the 1994 intervention in Haiti to gain a better understanding of the cultural nuances and what to expect when they arrive in the French-speaking territory.

The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Benin and Chad have falso ormally notified the United Nations of their intent to contribute personnel to an international force to help Haitian national police fight armed gangs, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday. This is in addition to 1000 riot police who are expected to come from Kenya, if legal problems with the Kenya constitution can be resolved.

Source: Barbados GIS.