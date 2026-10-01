BARBADOS-ENVIRONMENT- Sargassum discovery could open new commercial opportunities for Barbados

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BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct. 1, CMC – Barbados is moving to secure intellectual property rights for three microbial strains discovered in sargassum, as the government explores their potential to support new scientific research and high-value commercial products.

Science and Technology Minister Jonathan Reid said the discovery by UWI researcher Dr Bidyut Mohapatra could help strengthen Barbados’ biotechnology sector and advance plans to establish the island as a regional centre for scientific research and innovation.

Reid told Barbados TODAY that the government is assisting Mohapatra with the patent process through the Attorney General’s Office.

“He named them after Barbados, and he wanted to patent them here, and that’s part of his dream. So we are assisting with the facilitation of that through the Attorney General’s Office,” Reid said.

The government is also discussing opportunities for Mohapatra to continue his research in a more formal capacity with government entities.

Reid said Barbados is developing infrastructure to support scientific research, including projects at Newton and the planned scientific park at Greenland.

“Having world-class scientists doing incredible work from Barbados is part of our strategy anyway,” he said.

He said the discovery could also help encourage young Barbadians to pursue careers in science and technology, including oceanographic science, geology and emerging fields involving artificial intelligence.

Reid said the commercial potential extends beyond the discovery itself, noting that Barbados has an Exclusive Economic Zone of about 45,000 square miles, containing marine, seabed and other resources that could potentially be developed.

“His discovery, I think, will set off a chain of how we rethink the conversion and the relationship between scientific discovery and industry in our context,” Reid said.

He said the government wants to strengthen manufacturing capacity so that discoveries made in Barbados can be developed into commercial products for international markets.

Barbados is also expanding international partnerships to support advanced manufacturing. Through an alliance with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the country is working to develop a hub for advanced manufacturing tailored to the needs of small island developing states.

Reid said further developments are expected in the coming months involving laboratory technologies and robotics, with the aim of helping Barbados convert its natural resources, including sargassum-derived microbes, into new commercial opportunities.