BRIDGETOWN, Barbados–October 6th, 2020-The Ministry of Health and Wellness has denied that diplomats entering Barbados from countries deemed medium or high risk are exempted from taking a second COVID-19 PCR test.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George, made it clear yesterday that the protocol requiring that a second test be taken four to five days after passengers arrived with an initial negative test result, applied to everyone without exception.

He said that there was “absolutely no truth” to allegations in a voice note which circulated on social media this weekend that there had been a reversal in the protocol as it related to the diplomatic community, in response to a protest by an unnamed diplomat about the need for the second test.

“This protocol mandating that a second test be done within four to five days of the first negative test for persons coming in from high and medium risk countries has been put in place by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and can only be amended with the consent of the Chief Medical Officer. No amendment has been requested nor has any been approved by me,” he asserted.

It is now mandatory for all persons travelling to Barbados from High and Medium-Risk countries to have a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter the country. These tests must be taken at an accredited or certified facility/ laboratory within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Persons travelling from Low-Risk countries are strongly advised to take a COVID-19 PCR test before arrival in order to expedite processing through the airport. These persons will be allowed to present results of tests taken up to 5 days prior to arrival.

Travelers are required to complete the online Immigration and Customs Form which becomes available 72 hours prior to arrival in Barbados.