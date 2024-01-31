Barbados Highlights Women Fishers At UN.

- Advertisement -

The Permanent Mission of Barbados to the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva submitted a document on Monday to all WTO Members highlighting the importance of supporting small-scale and artisanal fisheries in Barbados.

The mini-documentary submission, entitled ‘The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing’, was formally shared as part of the ongoing negotiations on Fisheries Subsidies.

In introducing the document, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other International Organizations in Geneva, Matthew Wilson, explained that the video intends to highlight why fisheries matter for Barbadian livelihoods, food security, and women’s economic empowerment.

He said it also aims to show why there is special and differential treatment being requested for women. “It will help you understand why Barbados takes the positions we do in this room and what we mean when we say small-scale and artisanal.

“You will see why we say unduly restricting our fisheries sector potential is counterproductive and that we need to address unsustainable practices by distant water fishers that have risked the health of our yields,” Ambassador Wilson stated.

He said ‘The Barbadian Matriarchy of Fishing’ video supports the acknowledgement, honouring, and preservation of culture and identity through storytelling on knowledge, wisdom, and skills in the fisheries industry in Barbados.

In the video, it was noted that women are significantly underrepresented in policy and decision-making and that their contributions to fisheries and aquaculture are not often officially recognised. It also indicates that women make a considerable contribution to household income and food security, and their earnings frequently serve as the main source of support for families and communities.

In addition, there is a call for women to be recognised as significant change agents since they are crucial users of fisheries resources and key stakeholders in the industry.

The mini-documentary also highlights that in Barbados, the harvest sector is male-dominated with female participation accounting for less than one per cent of the workforce. However, the participation of women in the post-harvest sector as fish processors, vendors, and business owners is significant, accounting for more than 80 per cent.

The video was produced by the Barbados Fisheries Division, UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Accelerator Lab, and Uppercase Visuals.

