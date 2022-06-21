Barbados PM Has Covid, SV&G’s Gonsalves Urges His People to Get Vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement from the Government Information Service of Barbados has confirmed.

According to the statement, PM Mottley is said to be doing well, despite the diagnosis:

“Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has tested positive for COVID-19. It is a mild case, and she has indicated that she is doing well.

The doctors have advised that she will remain at home until they determine otherwise.

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw will perform the functions of Prime Minister during this period.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mottley was one of several CARICOM leaders who attended the IX Summit of the Americas.

During the Summit, she made a powerful argument as to why countries of the Americas must act quickly and decisively to protect their peoples from spiralling prices, while guaranteeing their access to critical supplies.

In addition to addressing the issue of climate change, PM Mottley also emphasized the importance of dealing with supply chain disruptions, especially as they impact the region’s ability to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and keep infections down.

“Why can’t we have an American supply platform that treats to the most critical supplies, so that we can reduce the price of critical goods, from vaccines to water pipes to all other things that are impacting our ability to deliver proper services to our people?” she asked fellow regional leaders, as she called for the hemispheric grouping to use its cooperative efforts to build joint platforms for procurement, similar to the African Medical Supplies Platform, which procured COVID 19 vaccines for member states at the height of the pandemic.

