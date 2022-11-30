Barbados Signs MOU with Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

In an effort to further develop relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, signed a Tourism Memorandum of Understanding and an Air Service Agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, respectively.



Fostering New Partnerships

The signing commenced on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the World Travel and Tourism Global Summit, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Hon Ian Gooding-Edghill stated “The agreement that we signed today will go a long way in furthering our ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will also explore opportunities for mutual cooperation between both countries in the respect of tourism.”

The minister further stated that there are also other benefits that we will derive from this Memorandum of Understanding as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks to develop and expand its tourism sector and as Barbados aims to expand its reach.

Expanding Barbados’ Tourism Sector

The Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed with the Minister of Tourism, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, will promote friendly relations and united efforts to achieve sustainable tourism development in both countries. Through this partnership, both countries will benefit from each’s rich local traditions and social values.

Moreover, Barbados’ Minister also signed an Air Services Agreement with the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser to develop an international aviation system.

This agreement will facilitate the expansion of international air service opportunities, making it possible for airlines to offer travel and shipping services between the two countries.

The signing of these agreements at this influential Travel and Tourism event will further drive business for Barbados’ tourism product in the Middle Eastern market.



Tourism Investment in Barbados and the Caribbean

Barbados will also be part of a special joint Caribbean event which will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The event will further present the opportunity to promote Barbados’ tourism product and identify investment opportunities with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East.