Barbados’ Prime Minister has warned Love Island star Zara Holland she will be held accountable for breaking the island’s Covid laws when she appears in court today.

In a TV broadcast, Mia Mottley said there had been ten recent breaches, six by tourists.

Ms Mottley said her government was prepared to take ‘necessary action’ against tourists, such as Holland and her boyfriend Elliott Love, for breaching the rules.

She said: ‘I believe that by far the majority of tourists are complying, but the handful who have chosen, literally to ignore our morals, ignore our customs, ignore our laws and guidelines, then you must equally be held accountable with the respect to what you have to face coming out of this country.’

Miss Holland was seen soaking up the sun yesterday at her luxury Barbados hotel ahead of her court date today.

The Love Island star, 25, is staying at the £350-a-night Hilton Hotel while her boyfriend Elliott Love is languishing in a mosquito-ridden medical facility a few miles away on the Caribbean island.