BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the public that owing to changes in Barbados’s general COVID-19 posture, the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, has cancelled all non-immigrant visa appointments effective Thursday, January 28.

If any persons have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, they are asked to please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb or call (246) 623-9832 or (246) 623-9833 to request an emergency appointment. The Machine Readable Visa fee remains valid until September 30, 2022, and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased.

The embassy will resume routine non-immigrant visa services as soon as possible, but is unable to provide a specific date at this time. The general public is asked to monitor the embassy’s website and social media for updates.