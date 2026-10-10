BARBADOS-Whitehall bags fourth jockey’s title

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WINNIPEG, Canada, Oct 10, CMC – Barbadian Antonio Whitehall captured his fourth jockey’s title at Assiniboia Downs when the season climaxed here on Wednesday.

Whitehall finished with 51 wins from his 231 mounts and earnings of CAN$561, 645 to comfortably claim the title.

In all, he won five stakes and landed two four-day wins and 11 doubles.

Trinidadian Kerron Khelawan finished in second position with 44 wins and CAN$495, 545 in earnings, while countryman Sven Balroop rounded out the top three after amassing 27 wins.

Damario Bynoe, who captured the jockey’s title in 2025, struggled to find his rhythm and ended the season tied for fourth with Shavon Townsend on 25 wins.

Whitehall entered Tuesday’s penultimate racing day six wins clear of Khelawan, having saddled two winners the previous day on Today’s Agenda and Free Maker.

While he failed to ride any winners on Tuesday, his lead was insurmountable heading into Wednesday’s final day with Khelawan only mustering two wins in the final week.

Whitehall still ended the season in style by capturing race three with Spunoutofmymind.