Barbie Coming To Real World, But Already Banned in Vietnam. So What Did She Do Wrong?

In the upcoming would-be all-singing, all-dancing blockbuster summer movie Barbie, the popular doll (Margot Robbie) is living happily with her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling) in a society made up entirely of other Barbies and Kens, when she decides, for some mysterious reason, that she would like to take a trip to the real world.

However, even before the release of the movie, Barbie has encountered more real world problems than she bargained for.

Vietnam has banned the movie Barbie from domestic distribution due to a scene that shows a map of the disputed South China Sea, VnExpress news website reported.

Vi Kiến Thành, head of the Department of Cinema, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, on Monday informed the media of the decision made by the National Council for Film Appraisal and Classification after a review of the movie.

The movie contains an “illegal image” of China’s disputed nine-dash line, hw said.

The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was expected to hit the screen from July 21, the same day as in the United States, but cinema chains across Việt Nam did not include it in their upcoming list, even as July already started, which sparked concerns over its availability.

In 2022, Vietnam had banned the movie Uncharted for the same reason.

China claims more than 80% of the South China Sea and backs up its claim with a 1947 map that shows vague dashes — the nine-dash line —- looping down to a point about 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) south of its Hainan island. Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan claim parts of the same maritime area, and have sparred with China over which claims are valid.

Welcome to the real world, Barbie and Ken.

