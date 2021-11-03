The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last night, blanking the Houston Astros 7-0 to win the championship in six games. It’s the fourth title in franchise history and their first since 1995.

The win represents a dramatic turnaround for the team, who finished the regular season 88-73 and had a losing record entering the month of August. Designated hitter Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP, with an effort including a three-run homer in the third inning that jump-started Atlanta’s offense last night.

Soler began the season in Kansas City, with Atlanta trading for him July 30. Starting pitcher Max Fried struck out six batters in six scoreless innings.