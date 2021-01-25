Baseball legend and longtime home run king Hank Aaron passed away Friday at the age of 86. The cause of death was not revealed, though a family representative said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep at home.

Nicknamed “Hammerin’ Hank,” Aaron smashed a number of league records during his 23 seasons with the Milwaukee (and then Atlanta) Braves, and remains the leader in runs batted in (2,297), total bases (6,856), and extra-base hits (1,477). He is perhaps best known for breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, a mark that seemed insurmountable and represented a milestone for Black athletes at the time. Watch the video of Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run here.