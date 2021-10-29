BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 29, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — When two former champion teams of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League met Thursday evening October 28 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre in the tenth segment of play in the 26th edition of the league, the presumed underdog carried the day.

Unity Domino Club and Lodge Domino Club are arguably the most experienced teams, each having been the Constituency Number Seven Domino League champion team at different times in recent years. When they met on Thursday, Unity came with an added advantage over Lodge as it is the runaway points standing leader.

Lodge showed scant respect for their perennial adversaries by opening the game on a high note, at one time leading 6-2. Unity players rallied up and in the process reduced the deficit to a level where Lodge led 12-10. Noting wanting to lose a game that was theirs for the taking, the pair of O’Niel Thomas and Edison Parris slammed the brakes on their opponents and handed them a100-0 points whitewash in the final game, a feat that earned them a bonus game for a 14-10 overall win.

Lodge Domino Club’s McAllister Thomas skilfully moves the dominos as he and Javed Thomas opposite him helped take care of Unity Domino Club 14-10.

A similar scenario came into play when the only two teams from Constituency Number Six faced each other. Former champion team, Parsons Domino Club came over with a higher seeding as they held the second position on the points standing table, while Saddlers Domino Club was in the eighth position on the same table.

However, Saddlers turned the tables on their sister team from Number Six and handed Parson a narrow 13-11 beating.

Defending champion team, Tabernacle Domino Club which has not being doing very well also caused a mini-upset as they too were expected to succumb at the hands of Christ Church Domino Club which was at that time in fourth position on the points standing table. Tabernacle ended up beating Christ Church 13-10.

Sylvers Domino Club, the only team captained by a female – Octavia Huggins-Sewell – exhibited little or no mercy when they handsomely stopped Unstoppable Domino Club 13-6.

In other games, Phillips Domino Club beat Ottley’s Domino Club 14-8; Mansion Domino Club beat Guinness Domino Club 13-8; and Molineux Domino Club edged out Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-10.

Despite the loss, at the end of the tenth segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, former champion team Unity is still firmly at the top on the points standing table with 48 points. It is followed by their Thursday evening’s tormentors Lodge who have 38 points, Parsons 37 Points, Phillips 36 points, and Christ Church 33 points.

Others, in order, are Molineux 31 points, Mansion 31 points, Saddlers 30* points, Sylvers 30 points, Tabernacle 25* points, Guinness 21 points, Small Corner Bar 19 points, Unstoppable 16 points, and Ottley’s 12 points.

Defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club and Saddlers Domino Club have one outstanding game which ended up in dispute on Tuesday. The league’s Executive Committee will hold an arbitration meeting on Monday November 1, in an attempt to defuse the impasse.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Eleventh segment of play in this only round of play in the 26th edition of the league plays off on Tuesday November 2 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre. Defending champion team Tabernacle will meet bottom on the points standing table, Ottley’s, while current leader on the points standing table Unity with face off with Saddlers.

Other games will be Molineux vs. Christ Church; Parsons vs. Sylvers; Phillips vs. Small Corner Bar; Mansion vs. Lodge; and Guinness vs. Unstoppable.

Battle of Constituency Number Six teams: Saddlers Domino Club ended up beating former champion team, Parsons Domino Club 13-11. Denroy Matthew of Saddlers is seen in action.