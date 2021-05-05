“It’s an easy game to learn and it’s connected to our ancestral past.”

Known as “Oware” in Ghana and “Ayoayo” in Nigeria, the game requires 48 seeds, dubbed “nickars”, found on the Guilandina bush, which locals sometimes also refer to as “guillandria”. Each player controls six hollows on his side of the board and turns are taken moving the counters between the holes with the aim of capturing 25 of the opponent’s.