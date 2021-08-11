(CNN) — There have been cancellations and chaos on US airlines, Canada and Japan have been cracking down on Covid rule-breakers, but the UK is opening up to more and more vaccinated visitors.

Here’s what we learned in pandemic travel this week.

1. The US ‘do not travel’ list has got even bigger

Greece, including Athens, pictured, has been hit by a extreme heatwave and wildfires have broke out across the country. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

US citizens have already been advised against travel to countries with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, which includes popular tourist spots such as the UK, Spain and Maldives.

Now the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given 16 new destinations its top risk designation of “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High.”

They are (deep breath): Andorra, Curaçao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and the US Virgin Islands.

That means US citizens should avoid travel to these places and, if they really must travel, they should be fully vaccinated. Check out the CDC’s full recommendations list here

2. The UK is opening up inbound and outbound travel









The UK has seen a staycation explosion during Covid-19, leaving some areas overwhelmed. There are still plenty of options though. Here are some of England’s most beautiful locations: courtesy Visit Britain

UK case numbers have fallen tremendously since England dropped nearly all Covid restrictions on July 19, but there were still close to 183,000 new cases in the past week.

However, the country has had a very successful vaccine rollout, with more than 58% of the population now fully vaccinated.

Wales is set to drop most restrictions on August 7 while Scotland will do the same on August 9. Northern Ireland — across the Irish Sea — has its own region-specific measures

Fully jabbed travelers from the United States and EU are now allowed to travel into the UK quarantine-free — although of course the CDC warns US citizens against doing just this.

In terms of outbound travel, the UK updated its “green list” on Thursday, adding Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia to the list for quarantine-free travel. You can read more about that here

3. US airlines — and their passengers and crew — have had a rough week