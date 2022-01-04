BBC- Four beekeepers have been detained in Chile following a protest calling for government support for their industry.
The beekeepers held a demonstration outside the presidential palace in the capital, Santiago.
Seven police officers were stung as they tried to remove beehives placed by the protesters to block a main thoroughfare.
A prolonged drought has been ravaging beekeeping in Chile, affecting bees’ food sources such as flowers and crops.
To highlight their cause, the beekeepers set up some 60 hives containing around 10,000 bees in front of the palace and prevented the police from dispersing the demonstration.