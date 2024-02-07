BELfund Supports Saint Lucia Cancer Society’s Relay For Life Event

- Advertisement -

The James Belgrave Micro Enterprise Development Fund (BELfund), a government subsidiary body operating under the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, proudly announced its bronze sponsorship and endorsement of the Saint Lucia Cancer Society ‘Relay for Life Event,’ that took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

In a significant gesture of support, BELfund’s General Manager, Amanda De Lima, presented a generous donation of Five Thousand Dollars to officials of the Saint Lucia Cancer Society on February 2, 2024.

The sponsorship is a testament to BELfund’s broader mandate of aiding the less fortunate and aligns seamlessly with the notion of fostering new possibilities for individuals in need, in this case, especially in the fight against cancer—a prevalent cause of death among Saint Lucians.

The Relay for Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, and this year marked the first local staging of the relay by the Saint Lucia Cancer Society. De Lima said, “BELfund is proud to stand alongside the Saint Lucia Cancer Society in this noble cause, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration to combat the challenges posed by cancer.”

Traditionally, BELfund offers assistance to unemployed, under-employed, and self-employed individuals in accessing business loans and start-up capital.