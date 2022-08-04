Belize Declares State of Emergency As Gang Warfare Flares Up

- Advertisement -

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) –Police have detained 31 “active gang members” as the authorities declared a state of emergency to quell gang warfare in the Lake Independence area that occupies portions of western and southern Belize City.

Police said that those detained belong to the PIV and Backalands gangs that have been embroiled in a bitter feud for several years. The authorities said tension between both gangs led to a spate of shootings, including the death of Darien Banks. Last Saturday, in the wake of the execution of Alrick Smith, another known street figure, a state of emergency was hastily called into effect for that community.

“Smith had just exited Love FM’s studio when he was ambushed by two men in a silver Equinox. He was shot fatally and the persons managed to escape in the said vehice,” Police Commissioner Chester Williams told reporters.