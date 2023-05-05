Belize Likely to Become Republic, Says PM as He Criticises UK Leader’s Refusal to Apologise for Slavery                                

The prime minister of Belize, Johnny Briceño, has sharply criticised UK PM Rishi Sunak’s refusal to apologise for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, and said it was “quite likely” Belize would be the next member of the Commonwealth realm to become a republic.

Speaking in the country’s capital, Belmopan, Briceño argued that the British government had a moral responsibility to apologise for the atrocities of slavery, and added to calls throughout the English-speaking Caribbean for financial reparations from the UK.

“I think he [Sunak] has a moral responsibility to be able to offer at the very least an apology,” Briceño said. “He should have a better appreciation of it because of his ancestry.

“When you read and hear about the plundering that took place in the land of his ancestors, I do believe that he should have offered an apology.”

His comments came as a senior member of the Jamaican government said it would begin a process after the coronation to bring in an elected head of state.

Sunak, whose parents are of Punjabi Indian heritage, told parliament last week that he would not apologise for Britain’s role in slavery and colonialism. In response to a question from the Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, he said: “No. What I think our focus should now be on doing is, of course, understanding our history and all its parts, not running away from it, but right now making sure that we have a society which is inclusive and tolerant of people from all backgrounds.”