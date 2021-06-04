Henry Jemmott was a father of six, a keen drummer and seen as a likely future police commissioner. Photograph: Facebook

Belize’s police commissioner, Chester Williams, said: “Personally I knew Mr Jemmott very well. We clashed at times but at the end of the day we both have the best interest of this department at heart. Mr Jemmott was one of those persons who really and truly challenged me. And that was his style – ambitious, assertive, but also a devoted family man.”

Williams has reportedly insisted Hartin will get no special favours. She could face up to five years in jail if convicted. But she could also receive a £7,000 fine, similar to the punishment meted out to drink-drivers. Discontent over the way the police have handled the investigation has bubbled up on social media. Locals have noted Hartin’s wealth and connections, and that she is white and her alleged victim was black.

The question now is whether justice can be dispassionately delivered, given Lord Ashcroft’s larger-than-life status in the one-time British colony, which won independence in 1981, to the displeasure of next-door Guatemala. Ashcroft is a joint UK and Belize national. He has made no comment. Instead, this week he has been promoting on Twitter his latest book, Red Knight, an unauthorised biography of the Labour leader, Keir Starmer.

Ashcroft is the owner of a bank in Belize. He played a key role in turning the country into an offshore financial centre – or what critics say is a tax haven. As in the UK, Ashcroft has involved himself in the politics of Belize, home to 440,000 people, many of them poor. Ashcroft has previously served as the country’s ambassador to the UN. He has a colonial-style home in Belize City.

He is intimately connected with the country’s politicians. He has at times clashed with them and funded them as well. In 2009 the then prime minister, Dean Barrow, said Ashcroft’s prolific business interests had “subjugated an entire nation”, following a row over the nationalisation of Belize’s telecoms company, which Ashcroft used to own. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing.

Barrow declared: “Lord Michael Ashcroft is an extremely powerful man. His net worth may well be equal to Belize’s entire GDP. He is nobody to cross. But this is our house, this is our country, here we are the masters. And with the full weight of that sovereignty we must now put an end to this disrespect, to this chance-taking, to new-age slavery.”

More recently Ashcroft has financed Belize’s cash-strapped police department. Last summer he donated equipment. In February he cut the ribbon on a new central station gym, together with the home affairs minister, Kareem Musa, and Williams, the commissioner, the Daily Mail reported. Ashcroft’s largesse extends to the prison where his son’s partner is being held. Its drugs rehabilitation wing is named after him.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hartin is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize hotel group, a company run by Andrew Ashcroft. Andrew, who is 43, has lived in Belize for two decades. He and Hartin are not married, a spokesperson said, declining to comment further. Hartin may face a second charge after a small quantity of drugs were allegedly found at the scene, it has been reported.

Before a criminal trial and further lurid headlines, friends of the dead man have wondered how a night out under the stars could have ended in horror and bloodshed. “They have put a dagger in our hearts,” Jemmott’s sister Marie told local media this week. “We will pray for her as we are praying for his soul.”